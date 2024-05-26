Man, 18, named and charged with murder 'much-loved' dad-of-two in Bedford as family release tribute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 18-year-old man has been named and charged with murder after the stabbing of a 'much-loved' dad-of-two in Bedford as his family release a tribute.

Police have confirmed the charge following the fatal stabbing of a man in Bedford on Friday (24 May).

Leon Penman, aged 20, from Bedford, died following an incident in Riverfield Drive shortly before 2pm.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers, and a post-mortem is due to take place.

Jacob Zuco, aged 18, of Kimble Drive, Bedford was arrested and has since been charged with Leon’s murder.Leon's family have issued a photograph of him and said in a statement: "Leon was a much loved son, brother and a loving father to two beautiful daughters and a friend to many. Leon will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We are all truly devastated."

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Leon’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand this was a shocking incident for the local community and we would like to reassure them that we have had detectives working tirelessly on this case, securing a charge.

“I’d like to thank members of the public at the scene for all their assistance, and those who have since come forward with information. I’d continue to encourage anyone with information to get in touch.”

Zuco has been remanded in police custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).