A leading member of a gang supplying Class A drugs in Bedford has been jailed,

Reece Thandi, 21, of Edwards Close, who led the ‘Capone’ drug supply network, was jailed today (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court.

He was caught after police linked him to phones the gang used to run the drugs line.

Police raided a flat in Bedford and found and found phones, Class A drugs and cannabis.

Reece Thandi. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

But just a day after the first phone was seized by police a second line was set up to carry on the dealing – because Thandi had swallowed a simcard in an attempt to obstruct police.

More than 170 numbers were found to have had contact with both lines.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and obstructing an officer from conducting a search and was sentenced to five years and six months.

Detective Constable Adam Geary from Boson said: “The Capone line was a major player in the daily supply of hard drugs around Bedford, so to convict one of their leaders is really pleasing.

“We’re urging the public to do their bit in helping to put criminals such as Thandi behind bars by getting in touch with any information about drug activity in their communities.

“Any information you can give us helps us form an intelligence picture, which ultimately can lead us to arresting those involved and stopping the drugs lines from operating in that area. This in turn sees a reduction in drug related activity and associated anti-social behaviour in the affected communities, so it’s really important you do get in touch with us.”