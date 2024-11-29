Luton man jailed for causing death of ‘much-loved son’ from Bedford in crash

A man from Luton has been jailed after admitting to causing the death of a much-loved son after a crash last December.

In October 27-year-old Syed Bukhari, of Brantwood Court, Luton, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 20-year-old Cameron Arneaud from Bedford after the collision in Finedon, Northamptonshire.

Bukhari was driving his Toyota Prius along Oxford Street when he turned right into Irthlingborough Road, and straight into the path of Cameron’s oncoming Benelli Tornado motorcycle at around 9.10pm on December 22, 2023.

Cameron was thrown from his motorbike and suffered fatal injuries. Investigators found that Bukhari had not stopped at the junction despite parked vehicles restricting his view.

Bukhari was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) to 30 weeks imprisonment for the offence of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 67 weeks and ordered to take an extended test. A second charge of causing death whilst unlicensed/uninsured will remain on file.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Cameron’s parents Alison and Dan spoke of sheer devastation of suddenly losing their son.

They said: “December 22, 2023, changed our lives forever. No parent should bury their child – we were both strong people before this happened but the pain of losing Cameron in these circumstances has broken us.

Cameron Arneaud. Picture:Northamptonshire Police

“The stress of trying to understand and come to terms with what happened to Cameron has also had a devastating impact on his brothers and sister, who have lost their best friend and constant source of love, support and guidance.

“He was a huge part of all our lives, and we miss him so much. We were all amazingly proud of the young man that he had become – he wanted to be a role model to his siblings, and he was. Not just to them but also his cousins and friends, who adored him."

They continued: “As a parent you finally feel you’ve accomplished a miracle when your child becomes an adult, you’ve helped them manoeuvre and master all the possible outcomes a teenage life has in this day in age.

“Imagine our pride when Cameron turned out to be a young man who is loving, polite, caring, thoughtful, compassionate and brave. The relief that you feel knowing that you’ve done such an amazing job at raising such a man with a bright future.

“Then imagine it’s all taken away. The harsh reality is that we do not need to imagine as this is our lives. Cameron’s promising life, just starting, taken away by a moment of carelessness.”

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Rae Pegg said: “Cameron was a much-loved son and brother, and leaves behind family and friends who all thought the absolute world of him.

"No sentence will ever make up for his death. However, I hope Bukhari is aware that, as result of his careless use of the road, he has left a family completely and forever heartbroken.

“Throughout the investigation and at court, Cameron’s family have displayed immense courage, dignity and emotional strength, and I hope the conclusion of this case will provide them with some sort of closure and give them the time to grieve properly.”