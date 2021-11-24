Luton man dies following collision on A507 near Maulden

Police are appealing for further information about a road traffic collision after a man involved in the crash died.

Thomas De Lacy, 83, of Trinity Road, Luton, died last weekend (November 13) following the collision on the A507 near Maulden on the way to Ampthill.

Just before 10.30pm on Saturday, November 6, a silver Transit van was travelling on the A507 towards Ampthill when it was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the opposite direction.

The crash happened on the A507 near Maulden

A man in his 50s from Flitwick was originally arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving as well as drink driving.

He was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr De Lacy’s family at such a difficult time.

“We are progressing with our investigation but would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage to get in touch with us. We believe the van had come from the Clophill area and we are keen to find new information.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage, please report it online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report/ or call 101 quoting Operation Solid.