Lone females approached and report of obscene acts in woods near Bedford

Contact the police if you’ve seen anything

Lone women are being approached in Maulden Woods and police are asking for your help.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We are appealing for information and reports regarding suspicious activity and anti-social behaviour at Maulden Woods.

"We believe there is regular offences of ‘outraging public decency’. We also have concerns that there are incidents of lone females being approached and feeling intimidated.”

Maulden Woods

Police are asking anyone affected to email them with the time, date, location, their details and contact number as well as the details of the incident.

Email [email protected] putting the reference 40/36117/23 in the subject box.