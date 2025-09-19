Live facial recognition vans in Bedford town centre today

LFR in Use sign Photo: LDRS

Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology was demonstrated in Bedford Town Centre today (Friday, September 19) to highlight Bedfordshire Police being chosen as one of seven forces to receive the new technology.

Specially equipped vans fitted with cameras are to be used to scan passers-by against a police watchlist of “several hundred” people wanted on warrants or of interest to ongoing investigations.

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Tizard said: “They will be people of interest to the police in Bedfordshire and beyond. They’ll be wanted for warrants and and otherwise.”

The PCC said the list could also include missing people at a later stage.

Critics have raised concerns about privacy and civil liberties, echoing debates that accompanied the widespread introduction of CCTV in the 1990s. Campaigners argue that LFR risks bias, misuse, and potential monitoring of lawful protest.

But Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner insisted the safeguards in place make it very different from CCTV.

“I’m a great believer in civil liberties and I would be the first to raise my hand and say no if I thought they were at risk,” he said. “Unlike CCTV, the images are not kept. If your image is taken and you’re not on the watchlist, it will be deleted within two seconds.”

He confirmed that the police will publish statistics within five days of each operation, including details on mismatches, and pledged to hold the chief constable to account. An independent panel on artificial intelligence and policing is also being set up to scrutinise the use of LFR in the same way stop-and-search powers are monitored.

The PCC also stressed that the vans would not normally be used at protests, except in “very extreme circumstances” and under senior officer authorisation.

The Home Office has fully funded the technology, meaning no direct cost to local taxpayers. Bedfordshire Police will also be able to hire out its trained officers to other regions using the vans, generating income.

Commissioner Tizard added: “This is very much a first stage, we will see this used on a much more frequent basis.”

Future deployment dates will be published on the force’s website.