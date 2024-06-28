Letter voicing concerns about Bedfordshire's deputy police and crime commissioner 'sent in error'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A letter and report outlining Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel's recommendations on the appointment of the deputy police and crime commissioner was sent out in error, Bedford Borough Council has said.

A new edited report has been sent from Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel to the new police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Tizard following the update. But it has not been disclosed who asked for these changes to be made.

The replacement report for Umme Ali’s appointment as the PCC’s deputy moved some of the Panel’s original “recommendations” into a new section called “observations”.

The original recommendations were that the PCC is to proceed with the appointment of Ms Ali.

PCC John Tizard with Ms Umme Ali. Photo: Labour Party

That the PCC acknowledges the concerns expressed by the Panel at the confirmation hearing, “in relation to the demands of the role”. Those concerns, in part, “related to her limited experience in policing and criminal justice areas”

And that the PCC provides the Panel with a clearly defined job description with deliverables, an explanation as to how Ms Ali will fit the demands of the role into her timetable and confirmation when Ms Ali has passed all necessary vetting requirements.

The appointment of Ms Ali was the sole recommendation in the new report.

But as observations, the PCC was invited to “acknowledge the concerns expressed by the Panel at the confirmation hearing, in relation to the demands of the role, in order to ensure that the candidate can fulfill [sic] there [sic] expected duties”.

That the Panel thanks the commissioner for “confirming that both he and the candidate would be voluntarily completing the security vetting process”.

The Panel requested the confirmation when the vetting process was completed.

The replacement report also listed as observation that the Panel requested a copy of the role job description.

When asked why the letter/report was replaced a Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “The letter was withdrawn due to wording which was amended. It was a draft which had been sent in error before agreed.”

By law the Panel is required to hold a Confirmation Hearing where the candidate for appointment is requested to appear for the purpose of answering questions relating to that appointment.

However, the police and crime commissioner does not have to follow any of the Panel’s recommendations.

In a statement published after the Panel’s meeting earlier in June, the PCC said: “I am delighted that Umme is my deputy.

“I know that her experience, energy, commitment and values will bring significant benefit to the people of Bedfordshire.

“Umme will support me in fulfilling my duties and will complement my skills and experience.”