Large crossbow and drugs found after police evict tenant in Kempston

The crossbow seized by Beds Police

Police officers got more than they bargained for when they evicted a tenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working with housing association officials and bailiffs, they initially attempted to get into the flat but were refused entry.

And it was only after officers from Beds Police’s Boson team used a saw that they were able to evict the occupant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then discovered a cannabis grow, a large quantity of Class A drugs and a large crossbow with bolts – but the tenant had already left.

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing and haven’t revealed the exact location of the property.