Large crossbow and drugs found after police evict tenant in Kempston

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 10:55 BST
Police officers got more than they bargained for when they evicted a tenant.

Working with housing association officials and bailiffs, they initially attempted to get into the flat but were refused entry.

And it was only after officers from Beds Police’s Boson team used a saw that they were able to evict the occupant.

They then discovered a cannabis grow, a large quantity of Class A drugs and a large crossbow with bolts – but the tenant had already left.

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing and haven’t revealed the exact location of the property.

