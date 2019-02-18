Knifepoint robbery in Bedford sparks witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following robbery by the River Ouse in Bedford on Thursday (February 14).

At approximately 9.55pm the victim was walking on a footpath near the Palgrave Road and the bridge on the River Ouse when she was approached by a man and a woman.

The woman had a knife which she used to threaten the victim, while the man pushed the victim to the ground and stole her handbag.

Offenders then crossed over the bridge and left the scene in the direction of Kempston.

The woman is described as white, approximately 5’5’’, with dark hair. She was wearing a dark red jacket. The man is described as white, approximately 5’7’’, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Investigation Officer Dawn Cooke said: “This was a nasty robbery which left the victim requiring hospital visit, though fortunately her injuries weren’t serious this has understandably left her shaken.

“This was a violent attack and we won’t tolerated this kind of behaviour in our town. I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anything suspicious at the time to come forward and support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/9253/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.