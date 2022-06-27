Knife, cash and class A drugs found as gang flees Bedford's Jubilee Park

Police found a knife, cash and class A drugs in Bedford’s Jubilee Park on Wednesday (June 22).

Officers from Bedfordshire’s North Community team saw a gang drop what appeared to be a weapon at 3.50pm before they fled the scene.

A search of that area proved fruitless – however, a knife and drugs were recovered from the scene.

This knife was found discarded (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

Reports from residents had identified Jubilee Park as an area of concern.

Police now have two investigations on the go – one for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and one for the possession of an offensive weapon.