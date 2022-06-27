Knife, cash and class A drugs found as gang flees Bedford's Jubilee Park

Police found a knife, cash and class A drugs in Bedford’s Jubilee Park on Wednesday (June 22).
Officers from Bedfordshire’s North Community team saw a gang drop what appeared to be a weapon at 3.50pm before they fled the scene.
A search of that area proved fruitless – however, a knife and drugs were recovered from the scene.
Reports from residents had identified Jubilee Park as an area of concern.
Police now have two investigations on the go – one for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and one for the possession of an offensive weapon.
Anyone with any information about this incident or any drug or knife crime can contact police on 101 or report it online