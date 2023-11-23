Kennels in Millbrook shut down after owner continued working following license removal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedfordshire kennel that continued to operate despite the owner having her licence revoked has been shut down.

An unannounced inspection at Woburn Forest Kennels, which took place following a complaint from a member of the public, uncovered violations of license regulations and animal welfare issues.

A month after the inspection, which took place in April 2022, Stephenie Staples, the licensee and proprietor of the kennels on Fordfield Road, Millbrook, had her home boarding license for dogs revoked.

She was ordered to pay fine by magistrates

But further council enquiries proved that Staples was still operating the business. A court heard that she was keeping dogs in unlicensed kennels, providing day care and overnight services.

She pleaded guilty to a breach of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Luton Magistrates court in September 2023 and was convicted at the end of October 2023.

Staples has been ordered to pay a £1,854 fine and cannot run a animal boarding establishment in the future, as well as any other animal activity regulated under The Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018.

Councillor Rebecca Hares said: “We're pleased with the outcome of this court case, and we want to keep urging our residents to report any concerns they may have to us. This helps us uphold our high standards for animal welfare.

“Additionally, we strongly encourage pet owners to refer to our regularly updated list of licensed businesses. This promotes a safe, regulated environment for their beloved pets."

Residents with concerns about businesses can contact the council via email or by calling 0300 300 8302.

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs provides guidance on how operators can ensure they are meeting the requirements to look after animals safely. Specific license conditions are available on the Government website, covering what regulations must be met.