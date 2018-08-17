Kempston teenager arrested following shooting

A 16-year-old from Kempston has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a number of driving offences yesterday evening (Thursday, August 16).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a gun in Campbell Close at approximately 5.45pm, and gun shots from a car were reported between Campbell Close and Bedford Road.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam said: “This is a concerning incident, in which fortunately no-one was injured, and we would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances.

“We have also been carrying out additional high visibility patrols in the area and we would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to our officers if they see them out and about.

“In addition, we are urging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch. In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed a blue Toyota Aygo travelling in Kempston to contact us.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Goldleslie.

Another incident, also on Bedford Road, involved a fatal collision where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Police are now saying the collision is not linked to the shooting incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Folley.