Kempston teen sentenced for aggravated vehicle taking and weapons offences

A 17-year-old from Kempston has pleaded guilty to driving a car he had taken without permission, whilst in possession of a firearm and a knife, and robbery.

In August last year, whilst still only 16 years of age, the teenager was stopped and arrested as he drove a car in a dangerous manner in Kempston, damaging both the vehicle and street furniture.

When apprehended, officers recovered a firearm and a knife from the vehicle.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was sentenced to a two-year Youth Rehabilitation Order for the aggravated vehicle taking, to include 10 days reparation and six days activity requirement.

He must undertake a 12-day drive alive programme, as well as receive knife and weapon intervention.

He has been made subject of a three-month curfew from 7am to 7pm daily, and is to be electronically monitored.

A six-month extended exclusion requirement has also been made for him not to enter Kempston.

For possession of the firearm, and for possession of a bladed article in a public place, dangerous driving, and robbery, he was sentenced as per the aggravated vehicle taking, but all sentences are to run concurrently, with the addition of a two-year disqualification from driving and an extended retest.

For having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty was handed down.

Both the firearm and the knife have been forfeited for destruction.

Detective Constable Guy Steel-Jessop, investigating said: “He must now face the consequences of his actions, after behaving in an extremely reckless manner, endangering not only his own life, but those of others, in a busy street.”

“In addition, offensive weapons have no place in our county, and we will continue to bring offenders to justice.”