Kempston stalker jailed for two years

James Reilly. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man from Kempston has been jailed for two years after relentlessly stalking and harrassing a woman.

James Reilly, 28, targeted the victim over eight-months, harassing over over social media and gaming platforms, as well as leaving notes on her car and at her workplace.

Despite being arrested, Reilly continued his behaviour - repeatedly breaching a non-molestation order and court bail conditions.

In a statement, the victim – who was left in constant distress during her ordeal – described the impact Reilly’s behaviour was having on her life: “I am now in a place where I am in so much fear that I can’t even go to work without looking over my shoulder. I just want him to leave me alone. I am scared and I am simply exhausted by this situation.”

Reilly, of Guilas Close, pleaded guilty to a number of offences including stalking, breaching a non-molestation order, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of Class B drugs, and assaulting emergency workers.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, August 1 and was also handed a 10-year restraining order.

PC Jacqui Round, from Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “The victim endured persistent and unwanted attention that deeply affected her wellbeing and disrupted her daily life.

“We know many people delay reporting stalking until it escalates, but we urge anyone experiencing this behaviour to come forward early.

“Our priority is to support victims from the outset and hold perpetrators accountable. We use every available tool, including Stalking Protection Orders, to safeguard those at risk. No one should have to live in fear.”

Stalking or harassment is when someone repeatedly behaves in a way that makes you feel scared, distressed or threatened.

Report to police if the unwanted behaviour keeps continuing, even if you're not sure it's stalking or harassment, as they can be similar.

Bedfordshire Police added: “Whether you have 'evidence', like photos, videos or texts or not; anything you have can be useful to us, but you don't need it to report what's happened.”

Visit the website to find out more about how you can report stalking and the support that is available.