Kempston men served with a restraining order for harassment of woman

Two men from Kempston have been served with a restraining order after they pleaded guilty to a campaign of harassment which included covering a woman’s car in food waste.

Vishal Nahar and Aman Gill were sentenced at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (8 October) for the harassment against a woman between November and December last year.

They covered the victim’s car with food waste on numerous occasions and left offensive and threatening voice messages.

Nahar, 20, of Manor Drive, and Gill, 19, of Park Road, were both sentenced to a 12-month community order, ordered to carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work and served with restraining orders which prohibits them from being 100m of the victim and her home address. They were also both ordered to pay £300 victim’s surcharge.

PC Sophie Evans said: “We treat all reports of harassment seriously. This kind of behaviour leaves lasting distress on the victim and we won’t tolerate this in our county.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and her support throughout our investigation.

“Hopefully this sentence will serve as a warning and deter others from this kind of behaviour in the future.”

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, are a victim of threatening behaviour, stalking or harassment should report it to police either through our online reporting centre or by calling 101. If the crime is in progress, or there is immediate danger always call 999.