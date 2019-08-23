Kempston man jailed after being found with heroin and cocaine

A man from Kempston has been sentenced to three years in jail after he was found in possession of cocaine and heroin.

Ashish Nahar, 21, of Owen Close, was jailed yesterday (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Ashish Nahar

In June, officers were on patrol in Galloway Close in Kempston, when they saw an exchange take place between Nahar and another man on a bicycle.

When they approached, the man on the bicycle left the scene, and Nahar threw a package over a fence into the garden of a house.

Officers searched the garden, and found a plastic bag containing a number of wraps of drugs.

Police also seized a mobile phone and £200, which, when questioned, Nahar wasn’t able to provide an account for.

Nahar was also found to have concealed further wraps of drugs when he was searched in custody.

In both cases, the wraps were identified as cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, who led the investigation, said: “Thanks to officers on a proactive patrol, we were able to swiftly intercept a potential drug deal and take dangerous Class A drugs off the streets.

"Drug dealing and distribution is not a career choice and we will continue to pursue those involved in this type of criminality.

"The risks outweigh the benefits; you risk a prison sentence which could have an impact on any future prospects, and you may be at risk of serious violence too.”

Anyone with any information about drug-related criminality in their area is asked to call 101, or report information at www.bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.