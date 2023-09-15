Sarah Albone. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A judge has prompted a review of Bedfordshire Police’s actions after a woman in a “high risk” and “toxic relationship” was murdered.

Sarah Albone was murdered by her ex partner, who dumped her body in a wheelie bin where it was undiscovered for three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Waddell was jailed for a minimum of 32 years yesterday (September 14) for the murder of Sarah Albone at her home in Biggleswade.

After jailing the 35-year-old for life at Luton Crown Court, Judge Michael Simon said the relationship was classified as “high risk”.

He said: “I cannot help but observe that the relationship between Ms Albone and the defendant had been brought to the attention of the police on a number of occasions. A domestic violence risk assessment classified the relationship as high risk. I do not seek to ascribe blame nor am I indicating that Ms Albone’s death might have been avoided by greater police action.

“However, I would encourage the relevant section of Bedfordshire police to undertake a full review of this case and their contact and involvement with Ms Albone to consider whether any lessons can be learnt that might help to prevent other deaths or serious consequences in domestic contexts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “A domestic homicide review will take place into this case where all these issues will be thoroughly investigated.”

The jury heard the “toxic relationship” began in November 2020. Sarah Albone, who had multiple sclerosis, had ended the relationship several times and complained to the police about his controlling and coercive behaviour in 2021. Waddell ignored a police bail condition not to contact her. In December of that year, she made another statement cataloguing his aggressive behaviour.

The remains of the 38-year-old were found in a suitcase in a bin at her house in Winston Crescent on February 25 - three months after she was last seen. Her family had reported her missing on February 21 – and Waddell was arrested four days later.

The mum-of-three had been stamped on, kicked, punched and possibly hit with a weapon, and while her body was hidden in the bin Waddell had lied to her family and friends saying she was receiving treatment at a hospital in London, and sent text messages from her phone while using her bank card and selling her belongings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the dock, Waddell saw family and friends of Sarah wearing light blue shirts emblazoned with her face. In a statement, her mother Paula Minnis said: “Matthew lied for months pretending to be her. He told us she was getting treatment when he had brutally killed her and kept her hidden at her house.”Judge Simon told him: “It is difficult for anyone to conceive the terror Ms Albone must have experienced and how frightened and helpless she must have felt against you.”