Judge names schoolboy gangsters who filmed brutal Bedford murder on Snapchat

A judge has taken the rare step of naming three schoolboy gangsters who stabbed and battered another boy to death in Bedford while filming the murder on Snapchat.

The trio, this week jailed for a total of 50 years, were all 15 when they killed rival gang member Cemeren Yilmaz in one of the most berutal attacks police have seen.

Cemeren

They should be entitled to legal anonymity until the age of 18 but, due to the severity of the offence, Judge Mr Justice Bryan has allowed their names to be reported.

The boys are Jacob Morgan, 15, Ramon Djauna 15 and Caleb Brown, who is now 16. Together with Bedford 20-year-old Aaron Miller, they were all found guilty of murder.

St Albans Crown Court heard how 16-year-old Cemeren, who lived in Harrold, had confided to his brother that he expected to be attacked by rival gang members because of the hostility between the two gangs in Bedford.

“People like this have no mercy,” he told him

Ramon Djuana and Caleb Brown

The three 15-year-olds were members of the ‘Black Tom’ gang and considered Cemeren had brought shame on them, the court heard.

On the evening of Sunday September 16 last year they chased Cemeren down Bedford’s Ashmead Road and kicked and punched him before Morgan stabbed him in the kidney with a large knife.

As Cemeren lay defenceless on the ground, the boys stamped on him and battered him around the head with a hammer.

Djauna even took out a mobile phone to film their victim for a Snapchat video as he lay bleeding and moaning ‘I am going to die’. The video was later posted online.

Aaron Miller and Jacob Morgan

Cemeren died in hospital the following day, having suffered massive internal injuries and undergone surgery to remove a kidney.

The court heard the stab wound had travelled almost through his body and he also suffered a fractured skull, brain damage and two cardiac arrests .

Afterwards one of the young attackers was heard to say: “Cem done so much wrong like he done wrong to like our people, innit, and in the Bible it says defend your people, does it not?... Just defending my people. It’s not like I end him off for no reason.”

All four defendants were given life sentences. Miller must serve a minimum of 21 years, Morgan must serve 16 years and Djuana and Brown must complete 17 years apiece.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, led the investigation.

He said: “This was one of the most brutal attacks I have seen in 25 years in policing. The fact those involved were mostly children makes it even more shocking.

“All four attacked Cemeren as he lay helpless on the ground. The sheer volume of injuries is appalling, but the force with which some of these blows were inflicted is nothing less than savage.

“This is violence of the worst degree and has no place on the streets of Bedfordshire.

“Those responsible for this cowardly attack deserve to be spending such a significant time in prison. I hope these sentences go some way to securing justice and closure for Cemeren and his family.”