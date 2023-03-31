Jail for man who carried out "brutal, vicious and completely unprovoked" fatal attack outside Kempston shop

Ferhan Khan pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A man who delivered a fatal attack outside a Kempston shop has been sentenced to eight years behind bars

Ferhan Khan, 39, of Great Denham was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (March 31) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of 57-year-old Michael Havil.

Mr Havil was found dead at his Kempston home on Sunday, May 14 after being hit by Khan the day before.

On May 13 Mr Havil was visiting a convenience store in Bedford Road, Kempston, when he was approached by his ex-partner and an argument then broke out between the two.

Whilst they were arguing, a vehicle pulled over and Khan exited and approached Mr Havil – striking him three times without warning and knocking him to the ground.

Unable to get up, Mr Havil pleaded with Khan to stop.

Khan then left the scene without making any attempt to check Mr Havil’s welfare or to even check he was breathing.

Police and ambulance services attended shortly after and checked Mr Havil over – but he refused further medical treatment and police support. They provided him with a taxi to ensure he got home safely.

The following morning, someone who witnessed the assault was concerned that Mr Havil had not carried out his usual morning routine and contacted the police after he was unable to get hold of him. Mr Havil was found dead in his home shortly after.

The incident outside the convenience store was captured on CCTV. Khan, of Cantley Road, Great Denham, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in November.

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “This was a brutal, vicious and completely unprovoked attack which cost a man his life.

“Khan, who only loosely knew Michael, saw red and went into a fit of rage, for reasons only he truly knows, and he will now pay his price behind bars.