Jail for Bedford man over possession of more than 4,0000 indecent images of children

A man from Bedford has been sentenced to two years in prison for possession of indecent images of children.

Gabriel May, 33, of Spenser Road, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (23 January) after being found guilty of possessing more than 4,000 images ranging from the most serious Category A to Category C, including prohibited images and extreme pornography.

May was already listed on the Sex Offenders Register after serving a two year custodial sentence back in 2014 when living in Aylesbury.

It was during an unannounced house visit as part of the requirements of being on the register that officers found him looking at indecent material. He was arrested and all his devices were seized.

He has also been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and breaching this order upon his release could result in a five years imprisonment.

Investigating Officer Nikki Penniston-Kordek said: “Viewing and possessing indecent images of children is not a victimless crime.

“It causes real harm to the children concerned as they are abused and exploited in such a vile and despicable way.

“The images that myself and my colleagues had to investigate were utterly repulsive, with more than 1,500 of them being graded as Category A.

“We are pleased that May has received a custodial sentence for his actions and hope this sends a strong message to others who seek to abuse children in this way.”