"It's my month's supply": Police nick Bedford man with drugs in Kenco coffee jar
But this was no ordinary arrest as he’d stashed them in a Kenco coffee jar.
Officers spotted the man yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) in Bedford’s Lime Street and walked him to the enquiry office in the same street.
In a post on social media, the officer said: “He then stated that he had cannabis in his possession… his ‘month’s supply’. I was a bit concerned at this point as he has previously made off from me several years ago when he was a prolific offender. If he had a quantity of drugs in his possession I didn’t want him legging it.”
Once at the Lime Street office, the man was searched and police found an audacious stash – a Kenco coffee jar with a quantity of suspected cannabis, a smaller pot with a quantity of suspected cannabis and a block of suspected cannabis resin.
Needless to say, the man was arrested for possession with intent to supply and is now under investigation. He was further arrested for another offence while in custody as well as for the outstanding warrant.