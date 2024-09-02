"It's a road not a race track": Bedford man falls off Yamaha motorbike after police catch him doing 127mph

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:43 BST
WATCH THE MOMENT when police chase this biker who they clock speeding 127mph in a Yamaha motorcycle with no number plate

A biker from Putnoe has been disqualified and hit with a hefty fine after being clocked doing 127mph.

Ricky Catchpole, aged 33, of Cotswold Close, was riding his Yamaha R1 on the A5 in Milton Keynes and for some reason thought it was a bright idea to not display a number plate.

Needless to say, when officers tried to stop him, he sped off and was chased by police before falling off his bike as he tried to take a tight corner at a lower speed.

Ricky Catchpole, 33 of Bedford, was clocked riding his Yamaha at 127mph (Thames Valley Police)

Catchpole was hit with a month's driving ban for April’s incident – as well as a whopping fine and costs of OVER £5,000.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thames Valley Police said: “Clocked doing 127mph. It's a road not a race track. The rider in this case had learned a hard lesson about the consequences of riding at such a speed and then trying to flee the police – that we will certainly prosecute you and that the judge will take an extremely dim view and punish you accordingly.

“The penalties would have been far less severe if he had just stopped for the officers and accepted a ticket for speeding."