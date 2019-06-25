‘Intimidating’ beggar’s banned from Bedford town centre

A woman has been banned from entering Bedford town centre for three years after repeatedly causing a nuisance in the town.

Vicky Threadwell, 33, of St John’s Street, Bedford, was served with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (June 20).

The conditions include banning her from the town centre, with exception of any pre-arranged appointments, and not to associate with certain individuals.

PC Sharon Cummings, from the Bedford Community team, said: “Threadwell was known to cause nuisance in the area as a persistent beggar who could often be intimidating.

“We have worked hard with partners to progress this successful order to protect members of the public.

“We hope this order brings reassurance to the Bedford community, and shows our continuing commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour across the county.”

People can report anti-social behaviour through Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report, or by calling 101.

In an emergency, always call 999.