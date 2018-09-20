Imitation firearm found following drugs raid at property in Bedford

An imitation firearm was found during a drugs raid on a property in Paddlers Court, Bedford, on Sunday.

Bed Police secured a property closure order following the warrant n response to a number of reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the area.

No drugs were found during the search, however, items involved in the preparation and use of drugs were discovered. In addition, numerous deal bags containing the remnants of Class A and Class B drugs were located, along with an adapted pole stick knife and an imitation firearm.

The three-month order was granted following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

PC Emily Keech said: “We remain committed to working with residents to tackle the most serious issues impacting our communities, such as drug use, as these type of crimes have longstanding detrimental effects.

“This successful warrant and subsequent property closure would not have been possible without the support of our partners agencies, and we will continue the multi-agency approach to keep our communities safe.”

To report suspicious activity in your area, contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or visit the online reporting tool on the website.