Image released of 17-year-old missing from village near Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:14 BST
Missing Shontae. Image: Bedfordshire Police.Missing Shontae. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Police have released this image of a 17-year-old girl missing from a village near Bedford.

Shontae was last seen in Shortstown on Monday morning (December 16).

She described as 5ft 3ins and slim with blonde, shoulder length hair.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Please note although the photo shared is with brown hair, her hair has now been dyed blonde.

"If anyone has any information, call 101 or use our webchat service online and quote reference 447 of December 16."

