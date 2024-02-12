"I’m not wanted. I’ve things to do, people to see": Brazen Bedford man nicked for breaching court order

The arrest in Mill Street, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

This brazen man hoped by fronting it with the police, he could get away with not being pinched.

But unfortunately for him, he was wanted for breaching his court order and no amount of fakery or hiding his face was going to cut it.

According to PCSOs who spotted him in Lurke Street on Saturday, he was full of it by the time they stopped him in Mill Street.

He said: “What’s taking so long officer, can you radio through again please? I’m not wanted and I will expect an apology when you find out I’m not wanted. I’ve things to do, people to see.”

But little did he know, officers were just stalling for time while their colleagues arrived to nick him.