'If you keep pavement parking off Bedford's Ampthill Road, you're going to get fined'

People keep pavement parking their cars on the side roads off Ampthill Road (Pictures: Bedford Community Policing Team)

That’s the warning from the police after receiving no end of complaints.

At the weekend, officers were out and about, placing warning notes on vehicles.

And it’s all to do with cars parked on the pavements on the side roads off Ampthill Road – preventing people’s access.

In a post on social media, policesaid: “If this is to continue we will be issuing tickets. By parking on the footpath you are obstructing pedestrians, wheelchair users, mobility scooter users, and pushchairs from being safe whilst out and about.”

You have been warned.