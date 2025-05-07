"Idiotic" driver crashes after showing off during car meet in Wixams

The crashed car in Wixams (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

This vehicle completely blocked the roundabout at Wixams following a car meet on Sunday (May 4).

Police were called following a tip-off and discovered this motor.

In a post on social media, officers said the owner had crashed after he “decided to show off to all the onlookers”.

Police said: “It was completely blocking the roundabout and had caused a tailback of traffic that couldn’t get past. The car was pushed out of the way, opening one lane so that cars could get by, with some traffic control by the police and one lane having to be closed, while recovery was sorted.

"One member of the public, that was watching was also slightly injured, due to this idiotic behaviour. Evidence has been gained, and the driver will be interviewed and reported for offences.

“Funnily enough, all the other vehicles that had turned up, didn’t want to hang around, and left as the police were arriving. I can’t think why.”

The social media post by police went on to say: “On speaking to some of the members of the public that had just turned up to watch this stupidity, they still didn’t seem to think that there was anything wrong with the behaviour of these people, on a public road.”