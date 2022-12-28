A family has issued a heartfelt appeal for information to find a missing Bedford woman who vanished 10 years ago.

Sonica Hans was 35 when she was last seen on Boxing Day in 2012. She was walking through Bedford town centre, past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment.

Following her disappearance, Bedfordshire Police carried out extensive enquiries, including police divers searching the Great Ouse between Prebend Street and Slipe Bridge, but could not find Sonica.

Pictured: Sonica in 2012

Her family has issued a fresh appeal to the public for any new information.

Sonica’s sister Manisha Singh said: “The past 10 years since Sonica’s disappearance have been very difficult for us as a family. Celebrations have never been the same and my sister’s presence has always been missed.

“I have never given up hope and I never ever will. I will continue to pray she returns to us safely.”

Sonica is described as Asian, 5’3”, with long black hair dyed dark brown. She was last seen wearing red trousers or leggings, a thigh-length black jumper and a dark blue jacket.

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police’s missing investigation team, said: “On the tenth anniversary of Sonica’s disappearance, her family has decided to issue a heartfelt statement that will strike a chord with many people here in Bedfordshire and in the hope that someone who knows something will come forward.”

DI Rivers added: “We never close a missing person case and will follow any new lines of enquiry to locate Sonica or establish what has happened.

“If someone out there has any information at all, regardless of how small it may seem, I urge you to get in touch straight away.”