Husband and wife team convicted of rogue trading in Bedford

A couple have been convicted of fraud after six separate complaints from residents.

Following a joint operation by Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Borough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards, Sean and Amy Lankshear – trading as SDL Landscaping Limited – appeared at Luton Crown Court on Monday (March 28) for sentencing.

The investigation found that in 2019, SDL Landscaping Limited were employed to carry out a garage conversion and single-story extension to the rear of a house.

They were paid in excess of £50,000 by the customer but the work was slow and of poor quality, with rainwater leaking into the house and electrical cables hanging from the ceiling.

They failed to return and complete the work. The customers had lost £15,000 for work already paid for and incurred significant additional costs paying other traders to rectify the work.

The council’s investigation also revealed Mr Lankshear falsely claimed the business was VAT registered.

Information received from Her Majesties Revenue and Customs, proved that the representation made was false, after they received additional payments in excess of £8,000 for VAT.

Other cases were found where customers had complained about poor workmanship, had disputes about materials and had asked for the work to be put right, each time they failed to return and complete the work leaving each customer needing emergency building works.

On further investigation, it was also discovered that Mrs Lankshear tried to frighten victims into making further payments.

In one case by issuing a fictional Statutory Demand and in another by sending a letter stating that they now owed an additional £1,440 and that if it was not paid promptly, wrongly claiming they would invoke The Late Payment of Commercial Debt (interest) Act 1988.

Sean Lankshear, 42, was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, he received a Community Service Order of 140 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £156 and costs of £375.