Huge police presence in Bromham after burglar tries to evade capture
If you were wondering what all the commotion was in Bromham last night (Thursday), it looks like the police were trying to nick a suspected burglar.
From around 8pm onwards, there were four police cars with the force chopper circulating for half an hour. Wingfield Road was closed and rumours circulated there may have been an accident or that a couple of joyriders were running rampant.
Thankfully, after police scoured the area; telling residents they believed the suspect may have been hiding in a garden or a shed; they got their man – a suspected burglar from Cambridgeshire who had had it away on his toes to Bromham.