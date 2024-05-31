The scene in Bromham last night (Thursday)

If you were wondering what all the commotion was in Bromham last night (Thursday), it looks like the police were trying to nick a suspected burglar.

From around 8pm onwards, there were four police cars with the force chopper circulating for half an hour. Wingfield Road was closed and rumours circulated there may have been an accident or that a couple of joyriders were running rampant.