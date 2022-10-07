At least SEVEN police cars attended an incident on Wednesday (October 5) when Sainsbury’s security detained a man.

According to police reports, “an aggressive shoplifter” was being detained by security staff at the store in the Saxon Centre, Kempston.

A police spokesman added: “The man became unwell during the incident and was taken to hospital, where he was later arrested.”

Sainsbury's at the Saxon Centre

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting Operation Annual.