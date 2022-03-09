Huge knife discovered after police stop car in Bedford's Cambridge Road
Man arrested following stop and search
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 5:00 pm
Police found this huge knife and a small amount of drugs after they stopped a car in Cambridge Road, Bedford, last night (March 8).
The stop and search at 7.30pm followed a tip-off.
A 27-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
According to police, he remains in police custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.