Huge knife discovered after police stop car in Bedford's Cambridge Road

Man arrested following stop and search

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 5:00 pm

Police found this huge knife and a small amount of drugs after they stopped a car in Cambridge Road, Bedford, last night (March 8).

The stop and search at 7.30pm followed a tip-off.

A 27-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

This knife was recovered last night (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

According to police, he remains in police custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.