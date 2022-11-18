Huge drugs raid at Bedford house following tip-off from the public
Four rooms full of plants were discovered
By Clare Turner
18th Nov 2022, 2:33pm
Police raided a property in Quantock Close, Bedford, this morning (Friday) and seized a huge amount of cannabis WATCH ABOVE
Four rooms full of plants were discovered and police are looking to close the house for three months through the courts.
PS Phil Boyd thanked the public for the tip-off and said it lead to the warrant being executed.
No arrests as yet have been made.
Police posted the drugs bust on Facebook.