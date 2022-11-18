News you can trust since 1845

Huge drugs raid at Bedford house following tip-off from the public

Four rooms full of plants were discovered

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 2:33pm

Police raided a property in Quantock Close, Bedford, this morning (Friday) and seized a huge amount of cannabis WATCH ABOVE

Four rooms full of plants were discovered and police are looking to close the house for three months through the courts.

PS Phil Boyd thanked the public for the tip-off and said it lead to the warrant being executed.

The drugs bust at Quantock Close

Most Popular

No arrests as yet have been made.

Police posted the drugs bust on Facebook.