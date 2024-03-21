Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The latest crime figures for February show shoplifting and assaults are among the biggest issues facing police in and around Bedford.

There were over 700 crimes recorded between February 14 and 28 including 166 cases of assault – with nine assaults on police. Four of these happened on Woburn Road.

In the town, there were 81 shoplifting offences, with 12 in Rope Walk.

There were five kidnappings reported over the month, and 31 sexual offences reported.

On Oldfield Road, possession of firearms offences were recorded as well as one case of profiting from or concealing proceeds of crime. One case of arson not endangering life was reported on February 20 in Dane Lane. On February 16, there was a case of death or serious injury by dangerous driving on Ashburnham Road.

There were 24 incidents of malicious communication, 26 harassment crimes offences and five cases of cruelty.

