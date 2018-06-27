Home security warning for residents this summer

Residents have been warned to keep vigilant on their home security in the warmer weather.

Bedford Police are urging residents to close windows and doors even when they are in another room.

They explained a majority of burglaries are opportunistic and it only takes a “second” for a thief to enter a home.

Detective inspector Andy Southam, the force’s burglary pursue lead, said: “Unfortunately the good weather we are seeing presents new opportunities for burglars, so we ask that people remain vigilant and conscious that open windows and doors can be very appealing to potential offenders.”

Bedford offered tips to keep homes secure including keeping valuables out of sight, as well as car or house keys.

They also said to make sure your house looked occupied when you are on holiday by leaving lights on and getting your neighbour to collect your mail.

Detective Southam added: “Tackling burglary is a priority for the force, and we have a dedicated team to investigate such crime and target offenders.”

If you see anyone acting suspiciously please call 101, or 999 in an emergency.