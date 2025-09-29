"His memory lives on": Colleagues pay tribute to former Bedford PSCO who died while responding to crash

A former Police Community Support Officer who worked in Bedford has died after he was involved in a collision whilst responding to another crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Faizaan Najeeb, 24, had been responding to a single vehicle collision in Station Road, Raunds in Northamptonshire, at about 12.35am on September 19, when he was involved in a crash with a blue VW Polo.

PC Najeeb was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died on September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer joined Bedfordshire Police as a PSCO in February 2021 before he joined Northamptonshire Police in May 2022 where he served with Response team in Wellingborough.

PC Faizaan Najeeb. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

His colleagues on the Bedford Community team said: “Those that knew him are absolutely devastated by his death, and he will be sorely missed. His ability to lift spirits was infectious, and he was always so happy.

“Faizaan would do anything for anyone, and although he was only with us for a short time, his legacy and impact on those that worked with him remains. His memory lives on and will not be forgotten. The joy he brought to people that he met can never be replicated, and those on the Community Policing Team, as well as those in other departments will miss him.

“It is with great sadness that PCSO 7001 and PC 1967 has signed off from duty. His memory will live on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you, Faizaan, for all the joy and the legacy you brought us."

A man in his 20s, who was arrested at the scene of the collision, has been bailed by police pending further investigation.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty.

“The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan’s family in the coming days and weeks.”

He added: “We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation.”