Communities across Bedford are being urged to play their part to tackle knife crime as police kick off a week-long knife amnesty.

Police will carry out a variety of activities as part of Operation Sceptre – which started yesterday (Monday).

This will include weapons sweeps, high visibility patrols in areas affected by knife crime and events in schools and town centres.

Some of the blades handed into weapons bins in the county

People are also being urged to ‘bin their blade’ as part of a countywide knife amnesty and hand their weapons into one of the force’s 11 weapons bins across the county.

Knives can be handed in at:

Church Lane shops, Bedford

Commercial Road/Costin Street (near the basketball courts), Bedford

St John’s Street (in the car park opposite the Co-op), Kempston