Here's where you can 'bin your blade' in Bedford during knife amnesty
There are three weapons bins
Communities across Bedford are being urged to play their part to tackle knife crime as police kick off a week-long knife amnesty.
Police will carry out a variety of activities as part of Operation Sceptre – which started yesterday (Monday).
This will include weapons sweeps, high visibility patrols in areas affected by knife crime and events in schools and town centres.
People are also being urged to ‘bin their blade’ as part of a countywide knife amnesty and hand their weapons into one of the force’s 11 weapons bins across the county.
Knives can be handed in at:
Church Lane shops, Bedford
Commercial Road/Costin Street (near the basketball courts), Bedford
St John’s Street (in the car park opposite the Co-op), Kempston
Recorded incidents of serious youth violence have reduced by 23% over the past three months compared to the previous three months and recorded knife crime also fell to its lowest monthly level in three years in October.