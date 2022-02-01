Bedford

Here are the SIX most dangerous roads in Bedford right now

Is your street one of them?

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:15 pm

Violent crime has risen in Bedford over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.

One of the main factors behind the increase in the town was the rise in stalking and harassment.

But which streets in Bedford were the worst?

Well, according to the crime statistics from Police.uk we can reveal the SIX most dangerous roads in December 2021 - which is the latest data available.

Here's the breakdown for those streets.... is yours one of them?

1. GOLDCREST WAY - 16 crimes reported

Violence and sexual offences - 8 Criminal damage and arson - 4 Public order - 2 Other crimes - 2

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. ADELAIDE SQUARE - 13 crimes reported

Violence and sexual offences - 9 Other crime - 2 Public order - 2

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. CHANDOS STREET - 13 crimes reported

Anti-social behaviour - 4 Violence and sexual offences - 4 Public order - 3 Other crimes - 2

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. PALGRAVE ROAD - 13 crimes reported

Other theft - 7 Burglary - 4 Criminal damage and arson - 2

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2