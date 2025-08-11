Have your say - Central Bedfordshire Council wants to hear about your safety concerns

Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council wants to know what the safety concerns that matter most to you are.

It’s calling on all residents to complete the Safer Central Survey and share what’s happening in your neck of the woods.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a resident for years or if you’ve just moved it – the council wants you to log on and help shape its priorities for the next three years.

It says the survey will help it to “support vulnerable residents and build stronger, safer, and more resilient communities”.

The survey, which you can complete online, asks about what’s happening in your street, or the surrounding area – up to 20 minutes’ walk away.

Questions include concerns over crime, how safe you feel walking at night and anti-social behaviour from loud music and nuisance motorcycles to dog fouling and public drinking.

It also covers issues like drug use, sexual offences, and expoitation of vulnerable people.

For further information or a large print copy, [email protected]