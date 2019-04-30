Have you seen missing 15-year-old girl from Bedford?

Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Zakisha Lawrence who has been missing from Cardington, near Bedford since Sunday, April 21.

She was last seen around 9pm wearing beige leggings, a beige top and a white fluffy gillet.

Missing Zakisha Lawrence

Zakisha is described as 5’4’’ and slim, with brown hair and blonde extensions. She also has a tongue piercing.

She is believed to have links to Watford, Hertfordshire.

If anyone has any information regarding Zakisha’s whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting MPC/1246/19.