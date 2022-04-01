Have you seen Milton Keynes boy known to frequent Cranfield who has been missing all week?
Police are appealing for information to trace a missing boy from Milton Keynes who is known to frequent Cranfield near Bedford among other areas.
Mahmud Mohamed, aged 14 was last seen in Milton Keynes on Monday (28/3).
He is described as 5ft tall, with a slim build, dark coloured eyes, short dark hair with a fade around the temples. Police say he was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, light blue bottoms and grey trainers.
Officers also say Mahmud is known to frequent areas in Milton Keynes, Wellingborough, Cranfield near Bedford, and Leeds.
Detective Inspector Gemma Robinson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Mahmud.
“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to help trace his whereabouts.
“If anyone has seen him or knows where he might be we would ask them to please get in touch urgently.
“Please call Police on 101 quoting reference 43220138219 if you have information.”