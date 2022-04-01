Have you seen Milton Keynes boy known to frequent Cranfield who has been missing all week?

Mahmud Mohamed, aged 14 was last seen in Milton Keynes on Monday (28/3).

He is described as 5ft tall, with a slim build, dark coloured eyes, short dark hair with a fade around the temples. Police say he was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, light blue bottoms and grey trainers.

Officers also say Mahmud is known to frequent areas in Milton Keynes, Wellingborough, Cranfield near Bedford, and Leeds.

Mahmud Mohamed, aged 14, was last seen in Milton Keynes on Monday (28/3).

Detective Inspector Gemma Robinson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Mahmud.

“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to help trace his whereabouts.

“If anyone has seen him or knows where he might be we would ask them to please get in touch urgently.