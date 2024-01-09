Have you encountered anti-social behaviour at Maulden Woods? if so, the police want to hear from you
Have you encountered any anti-social behaviour while walking around Maulden Woods?
If so, the police are hoping you’ll get in touch.
In a post on social media, they said: “We are doing some multi-agency work to tackle anti-social behaviour at Maulden Woods and generally improve the site for everyone. We understand that there's ongoing problems there which have come to be expected by the local community. Therefore, we have a lack of reporting in relation to this location.”
If you have experienced any anti-social behaviour or suspicious behavior, the police ask you email [email protected] with a rundown of the incident, the approximate date, time and location.