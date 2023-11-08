Have had your motorbike nicked in Bedford? The police want to hear from you
Community officers have been working hard to find stolen bikes
Community officers for the Putnoe, Goldington and Newnham areas – together with tip-offs from the public – found another stolen motorcycle yesterday (Tuesday).
It’s now been returned to its lawful owner and police are still keen to hear from anyone in the area – or anywhere else in Bedford – who may have had their motorbike pinched.
Call them on 101, or report it online. As always call 999 in an emergency, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.