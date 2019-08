Six guns and more than 50 rounds of ammunition were handed into Beds Police during a two-week surrender campaign that ended on August 4.

These included two war trophy handguns, three air rifles and a toy replica.

Across the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire area, 36 weapons and more than 500 rounds of ammunition were handed in.

If anyone knows someone who illegally owns a weapon, they should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.