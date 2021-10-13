Gun found in washing machine during drugs raid in Bedford
Police also found a sword at the house
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:07 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:10 pm
Police discovered a gun stashed in a washing machine during a warrant on Monday (October 11).
Officers also recovered a sword and Class A drugs at the property in Bedford.
A man in his 60s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
He's been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
Anyone with any information about drug dealing can report it here
Alternatively you can visit Crimestoppers online