Gun found in washing machine during drugs raid in Bedford

Police also found a sword at the house

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:10 pm

Police discovered a gun stashed in a washing machine during a warrant on Monday (October 11).

Officers also recovered a sword and Class A drugs at the property in Bedford.

A man in his 60s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

The seized firearm

He's been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about drug dealing can report it here

Alternatively you can visit Crimestoppers online