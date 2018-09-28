Grieving Bedford widow speaks out after driver found guilty of causing husband’s death

The widow of a father-of-five killed when he was fatally struck by a car in Bedford has spoken out after the driver of the car that hit him was found guilty of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

William Joseph Corrigan, was killed aged 38 when he was hit by a car on Charnwood Road close to the junction of Needwood Road in Bedford on February 28 this year.

On Thursday at Luton Crown Court the driver of the car, Carl Lawrence, 38, from Bedford, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drugs. Lawrence had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by driving unlicensed and uninsured, and aggravated vehicle taking.

Lawrence was driving his girlfriend’s car at the time of the accident and failed to stop after he had hit William.

After the accident, William’s widow, Suzanna Hedges, instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to support the family.

Asiya Yousaf, the Solicitor at Irwin Mitchell representing Suzanna, said: “Road safety is a cause we are passionate about, as at Irwin Mitchell we see on a daily basis the impact that collisions like this can have on people’s lives.

“Unfortunately, this is a heart-breaking example of the devastating, fatal consequences of this kind of collision and of drivers failing to be fully aware of other road users.

“Due to the actions of one person, five children are now left without their father and a wife is left without her husband.

“Nothing is more important than your own safety and the safety of others on the roads. It is vital that people remember this while driving, especially when driving in the dark.

“We will continue to work with Suzanna and the family to ensure they receive all the support they need following this sentencing.”

William, who was originally from County Offaly in Ireland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. After his death, his family stated that he was ‘hugely popular in the local area’ and was a ‘gifted banjo player.’

Suzanna, 45, mother to three of William’s children, Finley, 8, Logan, 9, and William, 11, said: “The whole family is still devastated by William’s death. We are still trying to come to terms with his death.

“William was a peaceful and cheerful person, who was always smiling and would help anyone who needed it. He loved his music and was a gifted banjo player.

“He was hugely popular in the local area and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

“While the verdict gives us some relief that justice has been served, we remain angry and sad that we have lost a great man, a loving husband and father.”