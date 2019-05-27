Girl, 9, in critical condition after being hit by a car near Bedford

A nine-year-old girl has been left in critical condition after being hit by a car in Wootton on Friday.

The incident occurred in Bedford Road, Wootton, close to the junction with Potters Cross, just after 4pm.

Police

The girl was taken to Addenbrooke’s by air ambulance, where she remains in a critical condition.

The car involved in the collision was a grey Hyundai IX20.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We would like to hear from anybody that may have witnessed the collision or the Hyundai being driven along Bedford Road in the moments leading up to the collision.

“In particular, I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the Hyundai or the collision to contact us.”

You can report information about this incident by contacting Sergeant Wheeler through 101, or by visiting the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.