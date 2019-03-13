Girl, 15, struck by car in Flitwick

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was involved in a collision in Flitwick.

At around 9pm on Sunday (10 March), the 15-year-old girl was involved in a collision with a red car on Maulden Road, Flitwick, as she walked towards Commerce Way.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, and has since been released.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre is investigating. He said: “The victim was walking along Maulden Road when she was involved in a collision with the car.

"She remembers another car driving past her in the opposite direction just after the collision, and therefore we’re keen to speak to anyone who was driving along the road, or who was in the same area, at around 9pm and who may be able to help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/14371/19. Alternatively report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111