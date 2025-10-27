Geographical version of the Asbo to come into force in Bedford town centre
They are like a geographical version of the Asbo and this one aims to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour.
The order – which will be in place for three years – includes new measures to tackle a range of issues regularly reported to the council and partner agencies.
What do they include?
Drinking alcohol
Aggressive begging
Spitting
Littering in public spaces
Using public spaces as toilets
Further issues covered include people accessing stairwells or rooftops in public places to commit anti-social behaviour and dangerously riding a bike in the pedestrianised area of the town centre.
It follows a two-month consultation with people who live, work and study in Bedford. The order will be enforced by authorised council officers in partnership with Bedfordshire Police, and signs will be in place through the town centre giving further details of the order.
Tom Wootton, Bedford mayor, said: “Everybody deserves the chance to live in, work in or visit Bedford, free from anti-social behaviour.
“Our previous Public Spaces Protection Orders have been an important tool for the council and its partners, and this new one both consolidates those while adding new measures to tackle a range of issues regularly reported to the council and its partner agencies.
“We know that the best way to fight crime and tackle anti-social behaviour is by everyone working together and by listening to our communities. This is part of a wider set of work, including the Bedfordshire Police Safer Streets Summer Initiative to build safer communities.”