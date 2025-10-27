Geographical version of the Asbo to come into force in Bedford town centre

A new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) has been agreed for the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are like a geographical version of the Asbo and this one aims to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour.

The order – which will be in place for three years – includes new measures to tackle a range of issues regularly reported to the council and partner agencies.

What do they include?

The order will be enforced by authorised council officers in partnership with Bedfordshire Police

Drinking alcohol

Aggressive begging

Spitting

Littering in public spaces

Using public spaces as toilets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further issues covered include people accessing stairwells or rooftops in public places to commit anti-social behaviour and dangerously riding a bike in the pedestrianised area of the town centre.

It follows a two-month consultation with people who live, work and study in Bedford. The order will be enforced by authorised council officers in partnership with Bedfordshire Police, and signs will be in place through the town centre giving further details of the order.

Tom Wootton, Bedford mayor, said: “Everybody deserves the chance to live in, work in or visit Bedford, free from anti-social behaviour.

“Our previous Public Spaces Protection Orders have been an important tool for the council and its partners, and this new one both consolidates those while adding new measures to tackle a range of issues regularly reported to the council and its partner agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the best way to fight crime and tackle anti-social behaviour is by everyone working together and by listening to our communities. This is part of a wider set of work, including the Bedfordshire Police Safer Streets Summer Initiative to build safer communities.”